I Am Not Against Tinubu’s Political Ambition – Shina Peller

A federal lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller has debunked the news making rounds that he is against the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

He made this clarification via his social media platforms, where he explained that the report being spread by bloggers is a misinterpretation of what he actually said during an interview he granted last month.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to the news on blogs quoting me to have said that the APC Leader “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not be anointed as President.”

“Sadly, it is a misrepresentation of what I said. To set the record straight, I have nothing against our leader nor his presidential ambition. I have enjoyed a father and son relationship with him for years, and it remains so.

“I commented on the age-long political style of forcing candidates down the throat of the citizens, without thinking of the principles of equity, equality and fairness. “

“I stated that the rest of the world is leaving Nigeria behind in terms of rapid growth and development.”

“The next general election is a reset period for our dear country. We must get it right! Our collective decision must be based on promoting peace and unity.”

https://independent.ng/i-am-not-against-tinubus-political-ambition-shina-peller/

