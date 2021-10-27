I Can’t Find Husband Because Of Bad Roads In My Area – Ghanaian Woman Laments

I can’t find husband because of bad roads in my area – Woman laments

A Ghanaian woman has lamented over her inability to find a husband, which she blamed on bad roads in her community.

Local news platforms reported that the aggrieved woman stated that when strangers are come to her town and get onto their road, they get discouraged from ever returning.

She also decried how the activities of armed robbers in the area depletes men of the resources they could use to marry people like her.

She added;

“Because of how bad the road is, robbers keep stealing from the men who would want to marry us. So we are begging the government to come and fix the roads for us to be able to find love.”



Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY0TCpxCIf4

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVhjz7zAZtD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f2858d5c-21c7-4638-93cf-0ca9ce1993a5

