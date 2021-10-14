‘I Cried When I Entered The Houses Of Billionaires In Lekki’

Abeg I don’t have enough time to tell long story . But I will make sure I capture some of my experience in Lagos island.

Note : If you have not been to Lagos island please make sure you do before Jesus Christ come.

It’s an experience worth having .

I was opportuned to get a job with industrial cleaning company in Lagos . We clean houses of rich men before the they pack in .That was how I entered houses of rich men and celebrities in Lekki, Victoria Island Eko Atlantic etc.

I have entered Don Jazzy house , Ay Comedian, 2 face. Etc. More of non celebrity super rich billionaires.

I cried when I entered one Igbo guy house his name is Frances. I asked God one qestion ” Lord why are some people so rich while some people are so poor in the same country”

People reading this comment who are currently in Lagos island will tell you that demon of poverty is no where around Lekki.

Some churches in Lagos island runs on 24 hour electricity . Example house on the rock.

Brethren Some people are enjoying heaven here Earth. Although you can’t compare heaven and Earth but some people have unimaginable wealth here in Nigeria .

Am just writing for people who have not been there . If you want to come to Lagos make sure you visit places around Lagos island.

