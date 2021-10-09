‘I Discovered That My Bride Has 3 Children On Our Wedding Day’

Please help, I need advice, I am very confused man, I don’t know what to do in this situation

There is this girl I met in Lagos she help me find a house in Lagos from there we started dating.

I Asked her to marry me and get pregnant for me. Later she got pregnant for me.

She started disturbing me about marriage rights.

On the wedding day I discovered that she has 3 children for one man.

I have asked her several times even before she got pregnant she keep saying no

A day before the wedding, one of my uncle called me and tell me that one babalawo said that the woman I want to marry has 3 kids already.

All that day I wasn’t myself I woke her up at midnight and forced the truth out of her

She admitted and start begging me to forgive her, she said she has been looking for the best time to tell me. All this are happening on our wedding day, she beg me not to tell anyone that it can be secrets between me and her àlone, I insisted that I must tell my people from my state enugu to Lagos

My people discouraged me and said I should thank God for revealing this early.

That’s how I cancelled the church wedding.

Court marriage 30th September

Church wedding 2nd October

But Before that wedding day, we did court marriage, I told her that I don’t want to do court marriage because if she cheat on me I will divorce her and loose my half of my money she got angry, the first day we didn’t talk, 2nd day same, Then 3rd day she start packing her loads, I beg her to stay that we have few days to church wedding she insisted that If I don’t do the court that I should cancel the church wedding that she can’t trust me without court marriage

We did the court marriage, without my parents consent cuz it didn’t come from my heart, her junior brother is the one that sighn for me in the court

I don’t know what to do in this situation oo

Her first son is 13 years

2nd son 8 years

3rd girl 6 years

And now she is pregnant for me aa

Am 30 years while I don’t know her real age

We have lived together for 8 months before I could discover this

And during this period we have been together

She controls me alots and that make me sad

She shout at me too

If ask me to do something for her and I refuse it becomes problem

Please what do I do ?

