‘I Find It Difficult To Approach Girls That Look Posh Or Sophisticated’

I am a final year student of a popular Federal University. I’m not rich, neither am I broke. Of course, my present financial strength is average. I have a nice physical appearance and I consider myself as good looking.

I don’t have the courage to approach girls that look exotic or sophisticated. By this, I’m talking about ladies with nice outfits, dope nails, expensive phones and wear expensive Perfumes. I wouldn’t like embarrass myself, I just admire from afar but deep down, I want to date one.

