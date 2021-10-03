‘I Have A Love Child But I Lied To My Girlfriend About It, Now This Is Happening’

I was in a relationship with a girl for 8 months. I feel she is too much for me. She has everything I want in a woman but she is just too good to be true. She is intelligent, kind, hardworking, beautiful, she has a good job, earns more than me and she is more educated than I am.

For months, she has maintained consistent behaviour and she did not change. That was when I fell in love with her, even when I misbehaved she never insulted me instead she handled everything maturely despite me being older than her.

From the beginning, I kept a little secret from her. I have a daughter from my other relationship. My daughter is 8 years now and she lives with her mother. I pay something to the mother every month but I have not seen my ex or my daughter for 5 years.

From the beginning, she asked if I had a child before and she told me she hates dishonesty. I told her I don’t have a child because I sensed she might not want to pursue a relationship with me.

I started to feel guilty when I realised our relationship was getting serious so I started distancing myself from her and asked her to give me some space. She was not offended instead she still kept interacting with me.

Two weeks ago, I broke up with her over text, she did not respond. This is someone who calls me and texts me regularly, but after seeing my break up message she did not call or text me. She did not even acknowledge the break up.

The truth is that I wanted her to beg so that I can open up about my daughter. I know she is emotionally involved with me and at this stage it will be easier for her to accept me despite having a child.

What can I do for her to want me back and reach out first? I still love her.

