If you have spoken with me before on call, you will know that my kids can disturb ehhh.

So my kids were disturbing me as usual, I had to look for a way to keep them quiet for awhile.

I wanted to sleep for some mins, I told my son, Dubem to draw me while I’m sleeping…

*#concentration drawing*

I slept for 30 mins without disturbance

Check out what he drew, saying it’s me

Is the shifted waist and height for me

What’s your favorite part

