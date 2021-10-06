‘I Married Her A Virgin But Now This Is Happening’

Please doctors in the house what do we call this?

My friend couldn’t contain his joy,I can remember the night he broke the news to me,he was so excited, he took me to a joint where we opened alot of bottles in celebration of him meeting his wife a virgin, despite he was a bad guy.

The problem now is that each time the wife is pregnant she will have miscarriage, this has happened about two times cant endure it anylonger he took the wife for a test,and it was discovered that the wife have an infection which has been in her body for a long time.

Please how possible can someone you meet a virgin have infection.although before the guy married her she lives in face me I slap you apartment with the parents, it was out of the joy the guy have marrying her a virgin that he rented a 3bed room apartment for the parents. Please what could be the cause of the infection?

