I’m one of the shortlisted N-power batch C candidate.
I’ve been following through in every step in the registration process. However due to a health challenge I couldn’t field in for the physical verification Throughout the time of the verification.
On getting better I got to realize that the physical verification has stopped, and now I feel like I’m stranded despite all the efforts I’ve put in.
Pls help suggest my next line of action as I wouldn’t want to miss it after going through all the processes.
I Missed N-Power Physical Verification, What Should I Do?
