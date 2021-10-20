I Mistakenly Transfer N10,000 To The Wrong Person

Dear esteem Nairalanders,

I use the Eco bank mobile app to mistakenly transfer N10,000 to a wrong person I don’t know nor seen before. I went to a POS provider agent/stand to withdraw N10,000. However, I mistakenly transfer the money to Ideyi Okoro Joseph of Access bank with account number 0064999199. The time of the transfer is 06:50 PM, on Sunday 10 of October, 2021. I don’t know the person and I had never set my eye on him before. It was a wrong transfer. See the details of the transaction below:

AMOUNT: NGN 10,000.00

BENEFICIARY NAME: IDEYI OKORO JOSEPH

DATE: Sunday, 10 October 2021, 06:50 PM

TRANSACTION TYPE: other-local-banks

SENDER NAME:

BENEFICIARY ACCOUNT: 0064999199

DESTINATION BANK: Access Bank

I wanted to transfer the N10,000 to SARAH AVWEROTE of Access bank with account number 0064999198. She is a POS service provider agent. I went to her stand to withdraw money. I made a wrong transfer due to typographical error. I mistakenly type account number 0064999199 instead of 006499198 and 10,000 was transferred to Ideyi Okoro Joseph.

Please what can I do to retrieve the N10,000.00 ? It Is possible for the to retrieve the money.

Please bankers and accountants in this esteem forum should guide me on what to do.

Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...