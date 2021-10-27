‘I Owe A Microfinance Bank N600k. They Have Threatened To Jail Me, I Need Advice!’

Hi Everyone,

I took a loan from a Microfinance bank sometime in 2019. The loan was N600,000 and I was asked to pay back on a monthly basis for 8 months. I had actually requested for 1.2million naira loan to get an important tool/machine to enhance my business but I was only offered 600k. With 600k I could not afford to get the tool, so I diverted the money to another business. After repaying a portion of the loan for few months, the business failed and I could not afford to payback afterwards. The business was meat distribution to households and offices. It failed because of inadequate structure that gave way for customers to receive products but not pay back. Debt killed the business. I have been struggling to survive since then.

At a point, I called the company early this year, when I got a new job that I know the months of my repayment have elapsed but I am ready to start paying a percentage of my new salary, but they insisted I should pay in full since my repayment is overdue.

Recently, I have been getting several threats from the company asking me to make full payment or else the case will be reported to the police and I would be jailed for absconding with the company’s money. I know I am indebted to them but I can’t afford to refund all the loan now since I am only managing to live with a job that I am doing now which I earn 40k salary. My concern now is that I need clarifications from the legal practitioners, IT experts and public prosecutors in the house on the following:

1. Is this case truly a criminal case as they constantly remind me or is it a civil case?

2. Can the Police actually track my location to arrest me as they threaten? Please note that I use a small Nokia phone and I am in a remote area outside Lagos.

3.What is the worse thing that can happen; so I can get ready for it because I am not financially buoyant now to cough out 600k now.

Thank you all.

