I Place Napkin On My Husband’s Lap & Watch Him Eat – Ajimobi’s Daughter (Pix)

“I Place Napkin On My Husband’s Lap And Watch Him Eat” – Ex-Governor Ajimobi’s Daughter

Abisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, daughter of late former Oyo governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has advised women to spoil their men, IgbereTV reports.

The mother of three stated this after she was caught on camera watching her husband Kolapo, eat at an event on Saturday night, October 30 2021.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote;

“Yup I watch him eat…And place a napkin on his lap. Spoil your man while letting him know that you are irreplaceable. It’s the little things. (Felt like preaching) #inspiration.”



