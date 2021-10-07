I Receive Death Threats From IPOB Everyday – Chidi Odinkalu

Death threats

Muhammadu Makintami™ @Makintamie

I received death threats everyday from IPOB to stop talking about the killings. – Prof. Chidi Odinkalu



https://mobile.twitter.com/Makintamie/status/1445889444188413953

Awolowo, Buhari

Chidi Odinkalu @ChidiOdinkalu

If an Awolowo or a Buhari were to order the closure of markets in #Igboland or that there will be no elections, it will be called persecution. When #IPOB does the same, some #e_diats will come here & tell u it’s liberation.



https://mobile.twitter.com/ChidiOdinkalu/status/1444609437306691584

Justification

Chidi Odinkalu @ChidiOdinkalu.

This is how #IPOB justifies its campaign of extermination of the #Igbos it promises to liberate. The irony of it all? The person providing this discursive poison is based in Israel not in #Nigeria. He is safe over there but wants all the ppl in SE liquidated



https://mobile.twitter.com/ChidiOdinkalu/status/1443496653844013060

Persuaded

Chidi Odinkalu @ChidiOdinkalu·

For those still persuaded by the vacuous nonsense from the so-called #IPoB department of state, this is reality in Anambra State: #IPoB is forcing communities to take down campaign billboards & enforcing its msg of denying Anambra the #RightToVote by extreme violence



https://mobile.twitter.com/ChidiOdinkalu/status/1443495084662661123

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...