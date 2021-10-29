I Used Dry Human Skull To Perform Ritual For Yahoo Boy – Oyo Ritualist (Photo)

I used dry human skull as ritual for Yahoo boy before killing my female friend to make more money ― Murder suspect

Ismaila Wasiu, who is one of the two men caught with a fresh human head, other body parts and body stump of a female victim, in Saki town, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, has said that he once bought a dry skull to carry out a ritual for a fraudster (Yahoo boy) before he graduated into using fresh skull.

He also revealed that he was the one who lured his female friend, Mujidat, to Saki from Lagos State, with a pre-plan to make use of her fresh head and body parts for more money than what he made for the yahoo boy.

Wasiu, 29, and his friend, Mutairu Shittu, aged 35, were arrested by policemen from Saki Division for murder after they were found with the fresh human head and other body parts.

The state police command’s spokesman, DSP Adewale Osifeso, had disclosed on Wednesday, that detectives received credible intelligence from residents of the Ayekale area of the town at about 2:30 am on Monday, about the suspects’ possession of the fresh human head.

The PPRO, in a statement, had said: “Following the receipt of operational and intelligence assets of the Oyo State Police Command attached to Saki Divisional Police Headquarters immediately swung into action which resulted in the arrest of the duo, the recovery of the fresh human head and the dismembered body of the victim who has been identified to be one Mujidat ‘f’.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was lured from Lagos through a phone call by one of the suspects, particularly Ismaila Wasiu, before the perpetration of the dastardly act. The dismembered body has been deposited at the morgue, while intensive investigation regarding the incident continues.”

Enjoining the state residents to draw lessons from the victim’s murder, he added that the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, also urged all law-abiding members of the public to cooperate with the police by giving timely information, which would help the command’s crusade against crime and criminality.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/i-used-dry-human-skull-as-ritual-for-yahoo-boy-before-killing-my-female-friend-to-make-more-money-%E2%80%95-murder-suspect/amp/

