‘I Want To Quit Friends & Social Media Because Of Too Much Of Financial Begging’

Good Nairalanders!

Don’t mind my typo terminologies

I’m just tired of meeting both new and old friends (male/female). I don’t know if I was assign by God on earth to be a giver and not also a receiver.

I can’t remember the last time someone gave me something either by me asking or them willingly given without me asking but people keep asking me for money even now that I hardly earn much, sometimes I get upset when people come to ask me for money even after telling them my problems they still don’t believe they think am lying.. yesterday I just called a coworker to ask how he’s doing the next thing he said I should help him with some money. only these pass week have got nothing less than 15 different account numbers on my inbox(both texting, Facebook and WhatsApp) begging for money..



I don’t know if there’s anyone facing these some thing..

