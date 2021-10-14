I Want To Quit My Teaching Job: Advice Needed

Hi guys,

I trust this meets you well?

I am 25 years old, I’d soon be 26.

I’m a graduate, I served in Kano and stayed back after service doing a teaching job. I am paid 35, 000 naira per month. The 35k finishes on transportation and feeding even before the month ends.

I started learning a skill in tech about a year and half ago, I’ve gained some confidence already in web development, I can call my self a Front-End Developer now with some knowledge of back end development… I have made up my mind to keep learning everyday. I have a dream of going fully into tech and at this point in my life, I need a job that will offer me the opportunity to learn what I’m personally interested in. I want to work in a team that will help me to grow, not a teaching job where I am overworked and get home tired everyday and have little time to code.

After sitting and considering all these, I made up my mind to resign my teaching Job by the end of December. I’m going back to my hometown (a state in the North central) where I hope to go down to Abuja in search of a better life or better still if I get one in my state.

The thing is that I’d need to take this bold step now while I’m still a bachelor before I get married and unable to.

I understand that it is a hard decision to take, but if I let fear hold me down here, Many years will pass and I will be here held by fear. A colleague shared his story with me, that he was afraid of leaving and for him, it’s 11 years now teaching and he is still struggling. He’s married and it’s now difficult to take any step as such.

I need advice, if possible share your experiences so that I will learn.

Thank you very much

