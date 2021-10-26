I Was Condemned For Returning ₦100,000 Forgotten By Passenger – Keke Rider

WONDERTV MEDIA .COM

A Kaduna based tricycle operator identified as Ayuba Yusuf, who returned ₦100,000 forgotten by a passenger, has narrated how some members of the public condemned him for returning the money to the owner.

The tricyclist who is a Diploma holder in Public Administration disclosed that although few people commended him, a lot more scolded him for being ‘foolish’ for returning such amount in this ‘time of hardship’.

Narrating how it happened, the tricycle operator said on 19th October, a lady with children flagged him at exactly 6.45 pm, barely 15 minutes to when the tricyclist must be off the road for the day.

“I told her it was late but she pleaded with me to help her, as she had some small children, and was probably returning from a trip.

“Out of pity, I obliged, and at great risk, after which she paid her fare and I left hurriedly to beat the 7 pm closing time fixed by the state government.

“But upon reaching home, I saw a bag forgotten in my tricycle, apparently belonging to the woman, and upon opening same, saw some clothing materials, cosmetics, and money, which I decided not to touch,” he narrated.

Yusuf, aged 44, and father of four children, said he drew the attention of his wife and they both resorted to listening to the radio to hear if the owner would sponsor an announcement.

“My wife later heard an announcement on the missing bag through Liberty Radio, Kaduna, and drew my attention, after which I returned the items, including the money.

“The woman was so elated that she gave me ₦10,000 out of the money, which I rejected, but she insisted that I should accept same.

“Some people at the station intervened by insisting that I accept the gift, which I did reluctantly by collecting only ₦4,000, and giving some others at the scene, N6,000 to share,” he said.

Yusuf, who took to the commercial tricycle transportation business for lack of a white-collar job upon graduation, explained that the tricycle he was riding belonged to someone else and that his weekly returns to the owner, was ₦15,000.

He said his greatest disappointment was that while some people lauded his sense of honesty, a lot more castigated him for, in their words, being “foolish enough to return such amount of money in this hard times”.



