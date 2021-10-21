‘I Was Robbed. The Thieves Placed Palm Oil At My Doorstep’

Hello, I was robbed today at my house and the thief or thieves placed a keg of palm oil at my doorstep. I woke up by 1 am or thereabout and saw my door open and to my surprise, I spotted the keg of oil too.

At first I didn’t take it serious because I felt it was my friend who kept it there although it made no sense at all. I then stood up to close my door. My friend said he came out of his room and was surprised to see the keg of oil but thought I was the one who kept it there.

Not long after, he opened my door to tell me we have been robbed. They took our TV which is brand new. It’s really heartbreaking but also surprising. The thief of theives gained access through the back door which was locked properly. How they got in through there remains a mystery to me.

After digesting the whole thing, we stepped out of the house to discover that they came prepared because the barb wire on the fence was cut meaning they brought a tool to do that.

My question now is that the keg of oil placed at my door was it some sort of juju to make us unaware of what was happening? Because we didn’t hear a single thing throughout.

Let me add that they didn’t take any other thing aside the TV which means they came for just the Television. I believe it must be someone that came into the house not too long to fix some things there.

Please I want to know if that’s some sort of juju or if someone has had a similar experience.

PS: For those asking, the keg of palm oil was taken from my kitchen store. It is mine. Funny thing is they didn’t carry away any other thing because they are so many things for them to take.

