‘I Will Fix Anambra In Every Aspect Because I Have Done It Before’ – Dr Maduka (Pics)

Anambra 21: “I will fix Anambra in every aspect because I have done it before” – Accord Candidate, Dr. Maduka

… Decorated As Grand Patron Of Anambra state town unions in Delta

… _Appeals to IPOB to allow the election hold._

Candidate of the Accord Party in the Anambra State governorship election, Dr Godwin Maduka, dismissed rumours that he was about to collapse his structure into the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in the state, which has former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Chukwuma Soludo, as its flagbearer,

Dr Godwin Maduka told Ndi Anambra resident in Asaba, Delta State, during his visit to the state, that he stood out among other contestants in the race, being the only person with the capacity to turn Anambra into Dubai, infrastructure-wise, the only man who will make Anambra the medical tourist centre in Africa, the only man who will bring intellectual respect to Nigerians if elected.

He promised that, if elected, within the first 100 days of his administration, he will rebrand the present airport into international standards and fix the Onitsha–Enugu road.

Maduka boasted that he will collaborate with the Federal Government to dredge the River Niger, all the way to the Atlantic Ocean, to facilitate maritime business.

“We need a new change and a new face in Anambra, and I represent that new face. I have contributed over $500 million to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“I would not be here if I had seen any alternative among my co-contestants. They are all good in different things, but for the governance of Anambra. I am the only one who can do it because I have the records that no one else has, and they all know it.

I will fix Anambra in every aspect because I have done it before,” he stated.

He asked the youths and other stakeholders to allow the election to hold. “Time is not on our side. We don’t want to lose this opportunity because I have what it takes to help my people cross the bridge,” he added.

The President-General of Anambra state town unions in Delta, Mr. Victor Mbanefo after the decoration of Dr. Godwin Maduka as their Grand Patron at event appealed Anambrarians to vote wisely and elect person with proven integrity.

“Dr. Maduka has the capacity to transform the Anambra into one of the international communities.He has travelled round and learnt a lot from the best countries of the world, I believed that all sectors would be touched.

It was indeed a warm reception hosted to celebrate the visit of the US trained medical doctor with cultural dance performances and other side attractions.

Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25uaj6wNxfQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-09uWYYC-pM

Source:

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/10/anambra-21-i-will-fix-anambra-in-every.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...