I Will Raise Up Counter-Secessionist Groups In The South-East – Umahi

Umahi declares war on IPOB

Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Dave Umahi, says he will raise up counter-secessionist groups in the South-East geopolitical zone if the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra does not call its members to order and stop the threats and killings.

Umahi, who also described the agitation for Biafra as “madness”, said South-East elite do not want secession but want the zone to be treated fairly and equitably as other zones in the country.

The governor also vowed that the South-East zone won’t be turned to a killing field and grounded by secessionist agitators.

He said youths in the region, who shunned dialogue to make their grievances heard and resolved but chose the path of agitation to cause criminality, would be “isolated as criminals”.

Umahi spoke on Wednesday as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast programme monitored by The PUNCH.



https://punchng.com/counter-secessionist-groups-will-rise-in-south-east-if-ipob-doesnt-stop-killings-umahi/

