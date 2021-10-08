“I Win Big Brother, Them Wan Finish Me…” – Efe Says In His Latest Song (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe, has given reason for which he was blacklisted by Big Brother Naija show organisers, IgbereTV reports.

Efe stated that after he won the reality show, he refused to be ‘used’ and as a result, they tried to ‘finish’ him.

In his words ;

“Man no be God, them for finish us.

I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…. I no gree make them use me, them wan evil me.

I dey do my best to put in all.

I’M sorry to my fans wey be expecting more

I dey promise to give you joy, make una no give up.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUhMLH0gXTY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

