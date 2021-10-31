I Wish I Had Taken More Photos Naked – Tboss

Former BBNaija housemate and mom of one, Tokunbo Idowu, known popularly as TBoss is reflecting on how much her body has changed due to motherhood, WonderTV Media reports.

According to the reality TV star, giving birth to a child changed her body and sometimes she doesn’t recognise herself.

She added that she wants to say she loves her new body but that won’t be entirely true.

Tboss went on to talk about her old body, adding that she misses her old body which was “sexy” and “banging”.

She then said that she wishes she took more naked photos at the time.

She wrote:

“Motherhood: Everything’s different on these streets these days. Some days I don’t even recognize myself. I wanna say that I love my new body but that wouldn’t be entirely true- we struggle with so many changes and whilst I do realize that this change had to come for me to feel the Joy & Live which I feel- I sometimes miss my old body.

Damnnnn I was Sexy. My Body was Banging.

“I just wish I had taken more photos naked. However since I can’t diet because I love food too much & I haven’t found a slimming tea that’s pleasant to the taste and actually works I have decided to Exercise and I found that Boxing does it for me. It’s an overall physical & mental workout and it makes me feel super Amazing. Looking forward to when I would Look Great again.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVqCa2PMbwi/

