Ibom Car Manufacturing Plants Taking Shape: House Members Visit Site (Photos)

Today, I was on hand to receive the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Special Duties, Projects Monitoring/Implementation and Aviation Development on a tour around the Car Assembling/Manufacturing Plant located at Ikot Ukap Itam, Itu Local Government Area.

It is heartwarming to know that the committee was impressed with the level of work at the Plant which will create more employment opportunities for Akwa Ibom people. The collaboration between the Executive and Legislative arms of government in our state is one that aids development and must be commended.

The plant is being constructed by MIMSHAC/Merkavim Transportation Technologies and will produce commercial buses, waste disposal trucks, fire fighting trucks and private vehicles upon completion. It is a full package of Israeli technology which will produce stainless vehicles, suitable for Nigerian environmental terrain and roads. Our dear Governor, Mr. UDOM Emmanuel must indeed be commended for attracting economically viable projects to our state. With the project.

God bless Akwa Ibom State!

