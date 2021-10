(Video)

These Indonesians helped this trapped giant turtle back to the sea.

..

If this turtle happened to get trapped in Nigeria, would it have survived?

(Where in Nigeria do you think it would have survived if it got trapped?)

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=403209624499149&id=100044303445342

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...