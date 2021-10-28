If Not For Your Wife, Would You Have Married The Time You Did?

Contrary to the impression held by many, women actually make marriage proposals. Because people see men going down on their knees popping the typical “will you marry me” question, they feel men are the ones in charge of fixing a date. But this is not true. I arrived at this after having discussions from a few married friends of mine, and my own experience too as a married person. Left for me, I didn’t see myself married in three years time from the year I married considering my financial situation. There were many goals I hoped to achieve before getting married, but my fiancée changed my mindset. She knew my financial capacity, she made the analysis and convinced me that we can do it. Alhamdulillah, that’s the best decision I have ever made in my life.

Three of my friends had similar experience, if not for their wives they won’t have been married by now.

While men see problems, woman seem to see solution. For people that may think she was desperate, I married her at 22, extremely beautiful and untouched by any man.

Back to the question, if not for your wife, will you have been married by now?

Note : I’m only referring to good women that are focused and marriage oriented. Same as men.

