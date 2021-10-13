If You Are The Richest Among Your Friends, Leave Now – Pastor Funke Adejumo

Nigerian Women Empowerment Advocate, and Clergywoman, Pastor Funke- Felix Adejumo of Agape Ministry, has dropped another teachings on moving with those who are better than you in a group or as friends, and leave those who you are better than.

She plainly said that if you are the richest among your friends, that relationship has expired or you should quit it and move on.

She gave the example of Joseph in prison who moved with rich prisoners.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0ILqTTpCHw

This view has been recieving different reactions from Nigerians, where most condemned this. What’s your take on this?

