If Youths Are Adequately Empowered, They Will Not Take Arms – Godwin Maduka

The flag bearer of the Accord Party in the governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka has stressed the need for youth empowerment and capacity building in the country.

Maduka who is putting a finishing touch to his campaign for the election made the remark in Awka, weekend, that if the youths in the country are adequately empowered, they will not take to arms.

In his statement, he reiterated the need for every Anambra indigene to get a formal education alongside their apprenticeship system which according to him, is a prerequisite to good life and self contentment.

“Insecurity in the country today, especially in the Southeast region of the country has taken a new dimension with spate of killings, kidnaping and selected attack on persons.

“This is so worrisome especially with the governorship election in Anambra State drawing very close, while the security situation seems unabated.

“It is high time Ndi-Anambra wake up from slumber and vote someone that will deliver the true dividend of democracy,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “The reason why the youths carry arms is because there are no jobs for them. Most of them are graduates who are unemployed, became frustrated and thereby became vulnerable to crime.”

Maduka made it clear that Accord Party as people’s choice, with a right candidate is here to the rescue.

“There is a need to vote someone whose pedigree speaks volume, in terms of financial strength, sound academics, philanthropic gesture and passion to serve,” says Maduka.

He also urged Ndi-Anambra to see Accord Party’s choice as a beginning of a new dawn, while appealing for a massive support for the party to cruise to victory in the November 6th governorship election.

“Insecurity as it stands will be my topmost priority if I become governor because, there will be no meaningful development in the state if lives and properties are not secured.

“Even before I thought of joining the race, I built a Police station, Civil defence, Army barracks as a private project to beef up security in Anambra State.

“Anambra has known peace for a measured time until late, when governance became a challenge in the state. Considering all these challenges, I am here to change the situation,” he concluded.

