IG. Aguowo Voted ‘2021 Humanitarian Of The Year’ (Photos)

IG. Aguowo Voted 2021 Humanitarian of the Year

Anambra billionaire business mogul and founder of I. G Aguowo Academic and Health foundation, Chief Ignatius Aguowo has been voted 2021 Humanitarian of the Year by well meaning Nigerians.

Chief Aguowo defeated Prince Arthur Eze, foremost industrialist, Mohammed Indimi,

founder and chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Mr Segun Adebutu, CEO of Petrolex Oil and Gas to emerge winner.

Chief Aguowo emerged winner with 16131 votes, that’s 40% of all votes while others Mohammed Indimi, 9941 votes, Arthur Eze 7899 votes, Segun Adebutu 6589 votes respectively.

Chief Aguowo , a Lagos based business man and President of Volic Group won the award based on what he has used his foundation to achieve in the lives of the less privileged within the short period of its establishment .

Chief Aguowo has used his Health foundation to reach out to the indigent and disadvantaged people through their intervention programmes and support for quality education and health-care.

Renowned Philanthropist, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) and Former Rivers State first lady, Dame Judith Amaechi, were also voted ‘Man of the Year’ and ‘Woman of the Year’ respectively.

The prestigious award, organised by IgbereTV, is endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute. It recognises and honours the outstanding impact of leaders in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The 2021 edition award presentation, the third in a roll, is scheduled to hold on November 2 at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1402996/g-aguowo-voted-2021-humanitarian-year/

