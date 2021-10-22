Igboho Is A Businessman Not A Terrorist – Lawyer Replies FG

Counsel to Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho, the detained Yoruba nation agitator and activist, Chief Yomi Aliu has said that Igboho is a businessman and not a terrorist.

He stated this in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ibadan on Friday while reacting to a statement made by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Aliu said alleging Igboho to have transferred money to one Abbal Bako and sons owned by Abdullahi Umar is a mere conjecture, stating that transferring money to bureau de change to buy dollars is what is done by every businessman of our Igboho’s calibre.

He also challenged Malami to mention the lawmaker that sent money to Igboho for terrorist act adding that they would challenge him for defamation.

The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to a text press conference by the Hon

Attorney General and Minister of Finance wherein he fruitlessly tried to paint our client and those patronising his car trade as terrorists and/or financiers of terrorists.

“I have gone through the text. Sunday was alleged to have transferred the sum of #12.7m to Abbal Bako & Sons owned by Abdullahi Umar. Transferring money to bureau de change to buy dollars is what is done by every businessman of our client’s calibre. Thank God that his passports and various bills of ladings were carted away by DSS during the ungodly invasion of 1st July, 2021.

“Thus, so far there is no evidence of receipt of money from Abbal Bako & Sons or Abdullahi Umar going by the text conference. What the Hon AGF stated are mere conjectures. Not hard fact. Our client according to him paid Umar and NOT vice versa thus belieing what the Honourable Attorney General of Federation earlier said that Chief Sunday Adeyemo is being financed by people. The picture the Learned AGF wanted to paint is that our Client is being financed by Abdullah

Umar allegedly involved in terrorists financing. Who is now financing who?

“Again, Chief Adeyemo is a car dealer trading in the name of Adesun International Concept Ltd. Does it mean that anybody buying car from him or selling car to him is a terrorist?

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa was not into Oodua Nation until last year. So finding over #273m turnover between October 2013 and September 2020 shows that he was not a poor man. His house invaded by DSS on 1st July 2020 is worth over #2billion!

“I challenge the Hon AGF to mention the lawmaker that sent money to Chief Sunday Adeyemo for terrorist act whether he would not be damnified in exemplary damages for defamation.

“Up till date our client has not been prosecuted or found liable for any criminal act or terrorism. There is also a VALID AND SUBSISTING court judgement that agitation for self determination is not an act of terrorism but fundamental human rrighbof any citizen.

“My Learned brother Silk and Hon AGF knows that suspicion no matter how great cannot grant conviction.

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo is not a terrorist but a campaigner for self-determination”.



