Igbos Will Always Support You – Enugu Monach Tells Buhari

Maduabuchi Nevobasi, the Ezeani II of Mmaku Kingdom,

Awgu LGA of Enugu, says the Igbo will always support

President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the president has done a lot for the south-east in the

last six years, and as such, he would always be welcome in

the zone.

The Enugu monarch spoke on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, at the presidential villa.

Abiodun Oladunjoye, deputy director (information), state

house, released a statement to this effect on Saturday.

The monarch highlighted the ongoing construction of the

Second Niger Bridge, the new runway of the Enugu

International Airport and the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway as part of the achievements of the president in the south-east.

“Look at the Second River Niger Bridge, which is going on at

a frenetic pace. Enugu International Airport has a brand new

runway and is now in use,” he was quoted as saying.

“The Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Onitsha-Enugu road,

and many others are also things to point at in the region.

“We thank President Buhari for all he has done for Nigeria in

six years. It has not been easy due to many challenges,

particularly security, but the good work continues.”

On the anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari administration,

the monarch commended the president for his “admirable

strides” since he assumed office, urging him not to relent.

https://www.thecable.ng/igbo-will-always-support-you-enugu-monarch-assures-buhari

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...