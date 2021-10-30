Super Eagles former player Odion Ighalo has said that he is yet to make up his mind about making a return to international football, Newspremises reports.

It was widely reported on Thursday, that Ighalo is set to make a return to international football.

He was said to have been included in Gernot Rohr’s provisional squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in 2022 and the World Cup qualifiers in November.

Ighalo retired from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he won the Golden Boot.

In the ongoing campaign, he has scored nine goals in the 10 games he has played, with the latest coming on Thursday against Al Tai in a 3-0 win.

The player has now confirmed contact with Rohr and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick.

“They have been in contact with me about the possibility of coming back, Amaju and coach,” Ighalo told ESPN.

“I don’t know. I have not said yes or no. I haven’t made any decision concerning the national team.”



Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/ighalo-yet-to-take-decision-on-super-eagles-return/

