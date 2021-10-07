I’ll Provide Private Jet For Ooni’s Trips If Elected Governor – Adeleke

October 7, 2021

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a candidate in the 2018 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has pledged to provide a private jet to ease movement of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s local and international trips if elected Governor in 2022.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of Ooni, Moses Olafare stated that Senator Adeleke disclosed this when he visited the monarch at his palace in Ile-Ife on Wednesday.

“I have always cherished the great throne of Oduduwa here in Ife and the personality of the Ooni, I will never disrespect it and I will not allow anyone to hold it in contempt.

“By God’s grace, I shall make provision for a Private Jet to make all Ooni’s local in international trips easier. I am not making a mouth, it is what I will do.

“With the plan to erect the Osun airport, Baba (The Ooni) would be picked from the palace with a helicopter to the nearest airport to board an aeroplane to anywhere seamlessly.

“I am moved to tears when I see the poor state of our roads and others, this would be changed next year.

“The cause of this decay is because the current government has destroyed the local government system, making the supposed closest tier of government very far from the people”, said Adeleke.

Speaking, Oba Adeyeye pleaded with politicians and their supporters to ensure that peace reign before, during and after the forthcoming gubernatorial election next year in the state, saying crisis that characterised election in the past was most times instigated by followers.

“It is you fans, admirers and followers that hear and say a lot to direct your leaders’ minds. I want to urge you to act with all sense of responsibility as violence won’t pay anyone.

“Do not mount unnecessary pressure on your leaders to prevent them from giving empty promises. Be diligent at all times and it shall be well with you all.” The Ooni admonished.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/ill-provide-private-jet-for-oonis-trip-if-elected-governor-adeleke/

