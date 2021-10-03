‘I’m Being Indicted For Fraud By My Boss Over Google Campaign’

Sorry to bore you but ill be very detailed so you all can understand me and proffer right advice.

TLDR; I am being indicted for fraud for not removing my former Boss card details before removing myself as an admin from an ad account and I have to write a Police undertaken before I get paid.

I work as a Digital Marketing for a brand in Lagos. My job involves creating ads, social media management and strategy.

We needed to launch a campaign on google but for some reasons my boss didn’t know how to get his password. I suggested I created one, then he accepted and input his card details by himself. I sent him an invite to be an admin so he can see all im doing, which be accepted. He later became skeptical about it cos according to him, he said I created the account under my email so I am primary to the account while he is secondary, and he doesn’t want that for his brand cos he already has google ad account, which means his card details is under my email and details. I told him it doesn’t matter who is primary or secondary, we both share ownership cos he has admin status to it and he can login with his email too and I am not privy to his card details cos I can’t even see the details on the card. He said no, that he wants to shut it down and remove his card. I then asked him how do we now pay for the campaigns already running? According to him, he said when someone replaces me, he would put it back and and initiate payments, I wasn’t really paying attention to him, I then removed myself as admin from the ad account, meaning he alone owns it cos he was giving me the impression that I will bear the brunt of payment and I don’t want my other ad accounts to be banned as a result.

He then got pissed and asked me to find my way back in to remove his card, I told him he has to grant me access then, he said no that he is not an admin to the account cos when he wanted to gain access to the ad account, he had verification issues while logging in, but I told him that he is the admin now and I don’t even have access anymore. I had to reach out to support but they referred me back to him or attached a code to the backend of the site. He won’t grant me access because of this primary and secondary thing and that he doesn’t wanna click on a link that he’s not sure what I have said to google cos he claims he’s not the admin. I have apologized tire and explain tire yet he won’t listen.

He said I should write a Police undertaken that if anything like fraud affects his card, I should be held responsible so if im innocent I shouldn’t have any problem writing it before he can pay my money. Or I should find my way into the ad account to allow him remove his card. I told him I can’t write any undertaken cos I wouldn’t wanna be held responsible for anything I don’t know about. The man is so mean so im being careful with writing anything.

My issue is, I need legal help for this issue. I work 6 days a week and I sleep over at the office some days cos the service we render involves entertainment so I need to gather content. I sleep on the floor in the office cos the accommodation is messy and I’ve lost weight cos of his work.

What should I do??

