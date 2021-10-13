‘I’m Experiencing Unproductive Cough That Has Lasted For 7 Days And Loss Of Voice’

Hi nairlanders, I need your help.
I started having cough seven days ago and I as well took some over the counter medications to sooth it (Erythromycin, Augmentin and a liquid one) . But it seems while I take the medications, the cough worsens especially at night. The cough is very dry and doesn’t produce anything and it’s mostly triggered by a funny sensation at the back of my throat.
I don’t really experience any other symptom apart from loss of appetite.
I’m afraid of going to the hospital to avoid being kept in the isolation center for the suspicion/fear of covid.
Could this truly be Covid?
What should I do?
Mods, please my post needs a wide view.