‘I’m Experiencing Unproductive Cough That Has Lasted For 7 Days And Loss Of Voice’

Hi nairlanders, I need your help.

I started having cough seven days ago and I as well took some over the counter medications to sooth it (Erythromycin, Augmentin and a liquid one) . But it seems while I take the medications, the cough worsens especially at night. The cough is very dry and doesn’t produce anything and it’s mostly triggered by a funny sensation at the back of my throat.

I don’t really experience any other symptom apart from loss of appetite.

I’m afraid of going to the hospital to avoid being kept in the isolation center for the suspicion/fear of covid.

Could this truly be Covid?

What should I do?

Mods, please my post needs a wide view.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...