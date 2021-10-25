‘I’m Getting Married But I’m Not Happy! & I Can’t Call Off The Wedding’

I will be getting married in 3 weeks time but I’m not happy

I’m getting married to a man who has beaten me two different times. I’m getting married to a man who is heartless and doesn’t know how to love and treat a woman right. I’m getting married to a man who does not have a mind of his own.

I’m getting married but I’m already thinking of divorce.

I’m overwhelmed! I’m physically strong but I’m weak.

Just don’t want to wake up from my sleep so I won’t have to continue with this marriage plans as I can’t stand the shame of calling off the marriage at this time.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...