Imo Community Contributes Money To Rehabilitate Road Recently Commissioned By Buhari

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Youths from Nekede Community in Owerri-West Local Government Area of Imo State have contributed over N1.5m to rehabilitate Nekede-Umuoma-FUTO-Ihiagwa trunk “B” road.

This was part of the roads said to have been constructed by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit to the state.

Youth Chairman of the community, Mr. David Oguoma, who spoke with journalists on why they embarked on the project, said they couldn’t fold their hands and watch the only road linking them to other parts of the metropolis remain in a perpetual state of dilapidation.

He said that the roads in Nekede Ancient Kingdom started deteriorating since 1999, adding that no successive government has deemed it necessary to put the road in order.

He added that there are over 50,000 people from all parts of Nigeria and beyond living in the community.

While decrying the poor state of major roads in Owerri West Local Government Area, he said that Governor Achike Udenwa did a small portion of the road during his term from 1999 to 2007 while the road was “awarded, constructed, completed and commissioned on the internet” during Ohakim era from 2007 – 2011.

He added that during the reign of Emeka Ihedioha, he re-awarded the road and mobilised the contractor to the site but was removed by the Supreme Court.

“But when Governor Hope Uzodinma came on board, he gave a firm promise that he will rebuild the road, giving the word of exaltation from his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba that the governor has re-awarded the road to another digital contractor and that in no distant time, the road would be fixed and become motorable, but since then till now nothing has been done on the road, it is very awful”.

Oguoma called on the government, philanthropists, non-governmental organisations, residents to assist in the on-going roads rehabilitation in the area.



https://dailytrust.com/imo-community-contributes-money-to-rehabilitate-road-recently-commissioned-by-buhari

