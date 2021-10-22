Men of the Imo state police command have repelled an attempted attack on Isiala Mbano Police station by armed bandits suspected to be IPOB/ ESN terror group on Thursday, October 21.

A statement released by CSP Micahel Abattam, spokesperson of the command, said the bandits arrived the police station in about five vehicles and three motorcycles and threw petrol bombs on the roof of the already damaged building in the Endsars imbroglio and started shooting indiscriminately.

Abattam said the gallant police operatives attached to the station returned fire, engaging them in a gun duel. He said they were able to repel the bandits and in the process, they zoomed off in their vehicles and motorcycles. Due to the gallantry of the police operatives, no arm was lost. The fire was extinguished not after causing some damages to the building.

He said one of the police operatives who sustained a gunshot injury was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/imo-police-repel-attack-on-isiala-mbano-police-station.html

