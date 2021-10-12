In Africa, The Girl Child Has No Place And Value – Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has taken to her social media platform to commemorate International Day of the Girl Child today, October 11, WonderTV Media reports.

Ini Edo lamented in her writeup that the girl children are not celebrated and valued in Africa. She added that there’s no gender equality in the continent.

The 39-year-old opined that society can move forward to becoming a better place when the girl child is being recognised, allowed to represent and speak up for her people.

In her words;

“On this 11th day, 9 years ago, the united nation realize it was necessary recognizing the girl child.

It has been of great honor for the girl child to have a day to be marked and celebrated, but so far, have they really been celebrated and valued in Africa? Another question to be asked.

Religiously, we understand that all men are equal but in Africa, women aren’t anywhere close to being equal.

The girl child is the mother of all children, but in Africa, the girl child has no place and value.

We can only move forward by carrying the girl child along. Our society can only be a better place when the girl child can stand, represent and speak up for her people.

Today I celebrate with all the girl child, it is our day, it is our time

Never relent in your pursuit in all that you do

We are getting there, and we will be there God willing.

Happy Girl Child Day.”



