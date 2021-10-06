In State Of Delimma, Please Advise

Please, I need your advice because right now I’m confused about where to go, it’s a lifelong decision.

I just turned 34 last month, still living with my uncle, but no pressure on his part is a big house. Currently, I teach in a school where my net salary and my home lesson inclusive are approx. N 100000 a month. I have a master’s degree in engineering, so I haven’t put that certificate to use. I have a saving of 900k, it will be higher by December. Although it would have been more than that, I lost 400,000 to the detriment of a bad investment. Last two years, I had an illness that struck (ENT related), which doesn’t have a cure. One of the symptoms is vertigo (a sensation of feeling off-balance). This made me change my mind about travelling. For a few months now, I haven’t had the experience.

I have three thoughts, but I can only do one at a time.

Firstly, leave my uncle’s house, get an apartment. Use the rest of the money to start a business as a side hustle while working with the school.

Secondly, leave my uncle’s house, get an apartment. Next, I invest my time in a tech skill (web dev, programming or data science).

Thirdly, travel to the US for my PhD program. I have already been preparing for my GRE before now.

Thank you.

