In This Nigeria, You Have No Idea What You Would Wake Up To – OAP Dotun

OAP Dotun has taken to his Instagram handle to react to recent happenings in Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

The media personality noted that people are never sure of what they will wake up to in Nigeria because some other people derive so much pleasure seeing others unhappy.

He wrote;

“In this Nigeria especially, you have no idea what you would wake up to.

Some people these days derive so much pleasure seeing others unhappy. We have become so vile, vengeful, unassuming and oppressive. Don’t be the reason why someone people can’t find peace cos you are automatically building a legacy of problems for your generation.

It might not be your kids but your grandkids.

Karma no dey ever forgive!”

