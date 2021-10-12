Indefinite Strike: Organized Labor In Cross River Ask Members To Sit-At-Home

The organized labor which comprises Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) said its members from Tuesday, October 12, 2021 should sit at home until further notice..

Addressing journalists in Calabar, the State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Ben Ukpepi said they have exhausted all possible options and the Government is not responding.

Expressing disappointment they said, “to be honest with you, there was a time we gathered here and decided to call back the award given to the Governor because he has completely disappointed us,” adding that, “we thought he was a friend and we gave him that award in order to encourage him to love civil servants, we didn’t know he was going to be completely elusive on civil servants. In fact, he has disappointed 99.9 percent of civil servants in Cross River State.”

In a circular to members, the organized labor said, “whereas the enlarged congress of organized labor met on Wednesday, 6 of October, 2021 at Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) secretariat to deliberate on the many issues troubling the workers of Cross River State; whereas the congress, after extensive deliberation, resolved that all workers in the State and Local Government should down tools to press home our grievances. Stay at home from Tuesday, the 12 of October, 2021. Comrades, stay at home until you hear from us.”

See the 14 grievance:

1. Non implementation of promotions to workers of both State and Local Government.

2. Non payment of gratuities to both State and Local Government Workers.

3. Non remittances of deductions from workers salaries.

4. Full implementation of minimum wage to both State and Local Government workers.

5. Non implementation of full 27.5% Teachers Enhancement Allowance TEA).

6. Stoppage of tax exemption and allowance for teachers.

7. Stoppage of annual increments to both State and Local Government workers.

8. Return of payroll to both accountant General and Ministry of Local Government Affairs for State and Local Government respectively.

9. Payment of salaries to workers wrongfully removed from Local Government payroll by the Auditor General for Local Government.

10. Reinstatement of pensioners wrongfully removed from payroll.

11. Lift of ban on the collection of check-off dues from commercial drivers by NURTW and return of NURTW in the State to the motor parks.

12.;Immediate stoppage of deductions from workers salaries for laptops without consent.

13. Payment of hazard allowance for medical and health workers and balance of 30% CONHESS.

14. Inclusion of all staff employed but yet to be payroll by the State.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/crossriverwatch.com/2021/10/indefinite-strike-organized-labor-in-cross-river-ask-members-to-sit-at-home-say-ayade-is-a-disappointment/amp/

