Independence day: Akeredolu grants 18 prisoners amnesty

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has granted state pardon to 18 convicts as part of celebrations of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, announced this in a statement noting that the governor also commuted to life imprisonment 26 other inmates on death row.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on him by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has granted State pardon to 18 convicted inmates.

“The Governor also committed to life imprisonment 26 other inmates who were condemned to death by the various courts in the state. The convicts were released having shown remorse and are of good conduct at the correctional centres,” the statement read.

The governor urged the pardoned inmates to be of good behavior and live a crime-free life. He also urged members of the public not to discriminate against the pardoned inmates as they reintegrate into the society.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/10/01/independence-day-akeredolu-grants-18-prisoners-amnesty/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter&=1&__twitter_impression=true

