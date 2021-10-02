Independence Day Celebration In Mubi, Adamawa In Pictures

I stay in Mubi, Adamawa state. As early as 7am, on a dewy October 1, many youths in Mubi had already donned any green and white attire they could lay their hands on, with faces laced with green and white paintings.

And For commercial Tricycle owners and riders in Mubi, it was a day to show off daring stunts with chants of “sai Baba” filling the air. So convincing as though giving credit to President Buhari for facilitating 1960’s independence.

No accidents recorded. However, no thanks to the traffic gridlock it brought in the small town.

See few pictures below.

