INEC Ad-Hoc Staff Reject Posting, Deployment To Polling Units In Anambra

With just one week to the Governorship Election in Anambra State, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has raised serious doubt about the turnout of voters at polls despite the best efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at the Special consultative meeting of the political parties summoned by the electoral umpire, Nzenwa said the people of Anambra are scared stiff to contemplate voting on November 6 owing to the activities of non- state actors in the state.

Nzenwa urged INEC to address unconfirmed reports that INEC adhoc staff are massively rejecting deployment to polling units and even Anambra State owing to the security situation in the state.

He said the worrisome security concerns has also soared the cost of running the election around the billionaire Governorship candidates and the Commission itself, saying that it was for these vicissitudes that informed the call by some IPAC members for the suspension of the poll to allow time for sanity to prevail.

