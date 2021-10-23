INEC Releases More Information About The BVAS Devices For Voters’ Accreditation

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be used for the November 6, Anambra State Governorship Election.

The Accreditation process for the Anambra Governorship Election shall comprise the verification and authentication of voters using the BVAS for cross-checking the voters’ names in the Register of Voters as well as authenticating the voters using their fingerprints or facials.

This is to ensure that a person intending to vote shall be verified to be the same person on the Register of Voters in accordance with Section 49(2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended).

For more information please call INEC Citizens Contact Centre on:

0700-CALL-INEC (0700-2255-4632)

08084444333, 09050858629…

Source:

INEC’s Official Facebook Page.

https://www.facebook.com/100064292065433/posts/250409313778802/

I can’t wait to feel this new INEC’s Technology.

