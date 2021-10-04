The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, will today inaugurate three new security exercises nationwide.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement Sunday, named the exercises as “Golden Dawn’’, “Enduring Peace’’ and “Still Water’’.

He said this was to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons as the Yuletide and end-of-year activities approached.

He said the COAS would symbolically launch all the exercises today at Ovie-Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, venue of “Exercise Golden Dawn’’.

He said the exercises were Field Training Exercises (FTEs) routinely conducted yearly by the army.

“The FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.

“The exercises will run concurrently at 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the Southwest, South-South and Southeast regions, respectively.

“They’ll also be conducted at Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities in the North-Central states of Kogi, Benue and the FCT, respectively,’’ he said.



https://www.akelicious.net/insecurity-army-unveils-new-operations-nationwide-today/

