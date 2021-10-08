Inside Illegal Rehabilitation Center Where Victims Are Chained In Kano (Photos)

The Kano State Police Command discovered an unlawful rehabilitation center and detained two individuals for child abuse and wrongful imprisonment.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the state police spokesperson, said in a statement that the command received credible information on Thursday, October 7, that one Aminu Rabiu, of Yar Akwa, Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA, Kano State, is running an illegal rehabilitation center with chained and tortured inmates, including children.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised and instructed a team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victims and arrest the culprits,” he stated.

“The team immediately arrived at the scene and discovered 47 inmates confined in a house, with four of the victims’ legs chained and some with various degrees of injuries resulting from torture. They were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment and handed over to Kano State Government.

“Two suspects, one Aminu Rabiu, ‘m’, 35 years old, of Yar Akwa Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA Kano State and his elder brother, Fatihu Rabiu, ‘m’, 40 years old, of the same address were arrested

“On preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to have resumed activities at the centre ten (10) months ago after the initial ban by Kano State Government and all confessed to their offences.

Kiyawa said that the Commissioner of Police has ordered for discreet investigation, adding that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.



https://wondertvmedia.com/illegal-rehabilitation-center-where-victims-are-chained-tortured-uncovered-in-kano/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...