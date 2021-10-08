Inspector General Of Police Says SARS Is Dead And Buried

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has given an assurance that he has no plan to resuscitate the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, conveyed the IGP’s assurance in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Mba said the clarification followed reports making the rounds both online and offline that the IGP had ordered the re-instatement of the disbanded SARS.

“The Force wishes to emphasise that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever,” he said.

He said that the Nigeria Police had re-organised the operational structure of the squad to fill the vacuum created by its disbandment, as the leadership of the Force remained focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the Force.

Mba said the idea was to bequeath Nigerians, a Police Force that would be more effective, efficient, technology driven, humane and rule of law compliant.

The FPRO urged the public to disregard the report, saying that it was deliberately intended to misinform the public.Source: https://pmnewsnigeria.com/SARS-dead-and-buried-IGP-Alkali-Baba

