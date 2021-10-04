Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp Down: ‘Stay At Home Tonight For Security Reasons’

Now that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down and twitter is experiencing some difficulties.

Please call your friends and family to avoid going out tonight.

Either to birthday parties or any party at all and avoids night clubs tonight for security reasons.

Social media outlets like Instagram and Whatsapp has help in a long way in telling the world where you are right Now and what is happening.

In the event that there is danger, a simple post on your WhatsApp or Instagram story can update your friends and family on where you are and the securities will be alerted immediately.

But now that these social media platforms are down, please stay at home and lock your door, be security alert.

Most especially the ladies that likes clubbing at night.

Please stay at home to avoid rape, robbery and even kidnapping.

