iPhone 13 Pro Max Unboxing And First Impressions + Price (Photos)

iPhone 13 Pro Max ‘Sierra Blue’ Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8kzZynNAUs

The monstrosity that is the iPhone 13 Pro Max is not just bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro, but boasts of a bigger & better battery (battery life) and slightly faster charging speed. Everything else appears to have stayed the same. Spots the same 120hz refresh rate, same camera hardware, same software complete with dynamic macro photography. See size comparison with the iPhone 13 Pro. The new iPhone 13 series which consists of 4 smartphones; the iPhone 13 mini (Code name: iPhone D16), the vanilla iPhone 13 (Code name: iPhone D17), the iPhone 13 Pro (Code name: iPhone D63) and the iPhone 13 Pro Max (Code name: iPhone D64). Apple managed to keep the prices the same and that’s a win in the books of fanboys/fangirls around the world. This might also be the last iPhone without a USB Type C Port which is a blessing.

Phone 13 Max Pro Specs

• 6.7” + FHD+ OLED Display

• Stainless steel frame, glass back

• A15 Bionic chip

•12 MP + 12MP + 12MP + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner

• 12MP Front Camera

• 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM/Storage (Up to 1TB Storage variant)

• 4352mAh Battery (27W Fast Charging)

• iOS 15

• 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7mm

• Weight – 240g

• IP68 Dust/Water resistant

• Single SIM/Dual SIM

Price:

128GB – N900,000

256GB – N960,000

512GB – N1,170,000

1TB – N1,350,000

